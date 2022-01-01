Go
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown

Come in and enjoy!

3465 West 6th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts$5.45
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.25
A2. Black Sugar Boba + Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse$5.50
3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
5. Black Sugar Pearl Milk$5.25
4. Black Sugar Pearl Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
B2. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse$5.50
12. Oolong Tea
6. Boba Black Tea Latte
Location

3465 West 6th Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Intercrew LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cassell's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Our story began in 1948, when Al Cassell opened Cassell's Hamburgers, which became an iconic lunch counter in Los Angeles. Famously known for grinding fresh beef everyday, and making his own mayonaisse, his passion for the hamburger lives on.
Cassell's Hamburgers now resides in the historic Hotel Normandie in Los Angeles.
The soul of the restaurant stays true to founder Al Cassell's original principles of being a hamburger shop with a focus on premium beef, ground daily in house. All of our burgers are still cooked on Al Cassell's famous original crossfire broiler, ground with the original grinder, and pattied with the original press.

Bulgogi Hut

No reviews yet

The Best All You Can Eat Korean Barbecue in Los Angeles! Marketing and reservation inquiries welcome.

