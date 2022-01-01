Go
TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO

Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014
Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.
We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

Popular Items

5. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse. A unique combination of both Boba and Pearls.
P1. Pudding + Black Sugar Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
OL1. Oolong Tea Latte w/ Boba & Cream Mousse$5.25
Our Oolong milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular size), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
P2. Pudding + Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
4. Black Sugar Boba Green Tea Latte w/ Cream Mousse$5.25
Our Green milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
3. Black Sugar Boba Black Tea Latte w/ Cream Mousse$5.25
Our Black milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Our famous Signature Milk drink which we are best known for, but without Cream Mousse. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.
Q1. Mochi + Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
LIMITED SUPPLY DAILY!
Our Signature milk drink with Mochi, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
6. Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream Mousse.
Location

Cupertino CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
