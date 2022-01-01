Go
Toast

TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE

THIS IS THE SAN JOSE LOCATION
Located at 1628 Hostetter Rd Suite H, San Jose, CA 95131
Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.
We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

P1. Pudding + Black Sugar Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
P3. Pudding + Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, fresh Black Sugar Pearl (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
P2. Pudding + Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Creme Brulee Pudding, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
TR1. Taro Milk w/ Black Sugar Boba and Cream Mousse$5.75
Real taro with Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
Limited Supply!
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Our famous Signature Milk drink which we are best known for, but without Cream Mousse. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.
6. Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream Mousse.
S1. Mango Sago + Aloe Vera & Jelly w/ Cream Mousse$6.25
LIMITED SUPPLY DAILY!
Our newest drink exclusively at our San Jose location. Featuring Mango with Sago, Aloe Vera, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
5. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse. A unique combination of both Boba and Pearls.
3. Black Sugar Boba Black Tea Latte w/ Cream Mousse$5.25
Our Black milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
See full menu

Location

1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guckenheimer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Recipe Cuisine

No reviews yet

We are unable to provide the refund for all items. Also, the cancellation is not acceptable if food has been cooked and served. Thank you !!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston