Go
Toast

Tiki Island Broiler

Come in and enjoy! Our food is one of the best come and enjoy our delicious food in the commodity of your home.

144 W Brigham Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mix fries small$3.99
Rice Noodle Bowl$8.95
See full menu

Location

144 W Brigham Rd

Saint George UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sun River St. George Community Association

No reviews yet

SunRiver Residents ONLY

Gaia's Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

WHERE PLANT BASED MEETS AMAZING

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston