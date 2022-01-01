Go
Tiki No image
Bars & Lounges

Tiki No

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStar

607 Reviews

$$

4657 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91602

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

4657 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood CA 91602

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Idle Hour

No reviews yet

Idle Hour is one of the last standing structures of the "Programmatic architecture" movement in Los Angeles and now serves Americana cocktails and fare that are a definitive time stamp reflective of its original era.

Hungry Habanero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Xecora

No reviews yet

Artisanal Eatery - Handcrafted Mexican Food

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Tiki No

orange star4.0 • 607 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston