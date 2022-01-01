Go
Tiki Taco

Locally owned Taqueria serving fresh tacos, burritos and bowls!

1710 West 39th Street

Popular Items

SM SALSA$0.25
2oz SALSA
FISH TACO$3.75
HAND BATTERED COD, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SAUCE, CORN TORTILLA
CRUNCHY TACO$1.75
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE,TOMATO,CHEESE
STREET TACO$2.50
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, ONIONS, COLANTRO, CORN TORTILLA
KC BURRITO$9.99
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, FRIES, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED CHEESE, FLOUR TORTILLA
NACHOS$10.99
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SHREDDED CHEESE, QUESO, QUESO FRESCO, PICO, SOUR CREAM
CHIPS & QUESO$3.99
CHIPS, WHITE QUESO
SOFT TACO$2.50
CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, FLOUR TORTILLA
BAJA SHRIMP TACO$4.25
BATTERED SHRIMP, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SUCE, CORN TORTILLA
ABUELA PASTOR TACO$2.75
MARINATED PORK, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, ONION
Location

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
