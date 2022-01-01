Go
Toast

Tikilas

Come in and enjoy!

2708 N Shepherd Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (365 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

2708 N Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piper's Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katz's - Heights

No reviews yet

Katz's Never Kloses!

Johnny's Gold Brick

No reviews yet

Your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar.

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston