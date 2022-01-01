Go
Tiki's Grill & Bar

A hip, open-air restaurant with retro South Pacific design & experience, featuring Hawaii Regional Cuisine.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

2570 Kalakaua Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips$8.99
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Blue Moon Bottle$7.50
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Mai Tai$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet and sour sauce on a bed of cabbage.
Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Topped with chopped chicken breast served chilled.
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ chips$14.95
Slow-braised shredded kalua pig tossed in housemade guava barbeque sauce, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with chips.
Corona Bottle$7.50
Dinner Special: Sea Scallop Risotto$35.00
Seared scallops, Parmesan risotto with beets, mushrooms and peas.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2570 Kalakaua Ave

Honolulu HI

