Go
Toast

Tikka and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1300 S Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pakora
Pakora are a delicious Indian crisp fried snack made with spiced chickpea batter & any main ingredient like onion, paneer, choice of meat or veggies.
MASALA$14.00
Stewed in a rich tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most well known dishes.
MAKHANI$14.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning “with butter”. Makhani or makhanwala is an exceptionally wealthy sauce with onion, tomato and cream based. These entrées go exceptionally well with naan, roti or prepared yellow rice.
NAAN$3.00
Naan is customarily a raised Indian flatbread heated in a tandoor, or clay stove with high temperature and served hot and brushed with ghee or butter.
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$6.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in wheat dough.(Contains Gluten)
CURRY$13.00
Conventional dish of India and Nepal, carefully prepared with an outlandish mix of curry flavors, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce.
Lassi (Yogurt Drink)$4.00
Lassi is a well known conventional dahi (yogurt)-based milkshake or smoothie that started within the Indian subcontinent.
VINDALOO$12.00
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a searing form of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and fiery hot.
KORMA$15.00
The regal cream sauce is cooked in a mellow coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste.
SAAG (SPINACH)$14.00
It’s difficult not to cherish the wealthy, thick creamy spinach. Saag (spinach) is a conventional north Indian dish. Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream carefully included.
See full menu

Location

1300 S Broadway

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maria Empanada - South Broadway

No reviews yet

We specialize in artisan-made Argentinian empanadas and are proud to be Zagat-rated as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Joy Hill

No reviews yet

Organic, naturally-leavened, wood-fired pizza and craft cocktail bar specializing in local spirits, beers and natural wines located in Denver, CO.
Gratuities from online and take-out orders are not the sole property of the employee receiving them, but instead are shared on a pre-established basis with other employees, particularly those who work primarily in the kitchen.

Ototo Den

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston