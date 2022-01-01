Tikka and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1300 S Broadway
Popular Items
Location
1300 S Broadway
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Maria Empanada - South Broadway
We specialize in artisan-made Argentinian empanadas and are proud to be Zagat-rated as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."
Joy Hill
Organic, naturally-leavened, wood-fired pizza and craft cocktail bar specializing in local spirits, beers and natural wines located in Denver, CO.
Gratuities from online and take-out orders are not the sole property of the employee receiving them, but instead are shared on a pre-established basis with other employees, particularly those who work primarily in the kitchen.
Ototo Den
Come in and enjoy!