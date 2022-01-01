Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
155 Fountains Way suite #4
Jacksonville, FL 32259
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
155 Fountains Way suite #4, Jacksonville FL 32259
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Whites Dreamette
Come in and enjoy!
Tiger House
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Cravings by Shar
SWEET CRAVINGS by Shar offers a unique taste of re-inventing a wide variety of dessert offerings for you to enjoy palate exploration. We are re-defining cakes, pastries and desserts to the next level infused with quality of custom made options to deliver a scrumptious and one-of-a-kind dessert experience specially made for you.
Parlor Doughnuts- Fruit Cove FL
Come in and enjoy!