Tikka Indian Cuisine

Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.

525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N. • $$

Avg 4.9 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN$4.00
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.00
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce.
BUTTER NAAN$3.00
TANDOORI CHICKEN$16.00
Marinated in yogurt, house spices & herbs
cooked to perfection in Tandoor (Dark meat
with bone) served on a sizzling bed of
onions & bell peppers & side of tikka sau ce.
GOBI MANCHURIA$10.00
Crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a
tangy garlic sauce.
BUTTER CHICKEN$16.00
Boneless chicken simmered in buttery
tomato sauce with bell peppers & onions.
PANEER SAAG$15.00
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic,
coriander and cumin.
SAMOSA$8.00
Pastry filled with spiced potatoes & peas.
Served with tamarind chutney.
CHICKEN KORMA$16.00
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored
with nutmeg, coriander & cumin.
RAITA$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N.

Venice FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
