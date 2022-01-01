Go
Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East

Popular Items

Paneer Makhani (G.F, Jain On Demand)$12.99
(Cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce)
Chicken TIKKA MASALA (G.F)$13.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce served with bellpeppers and onions)
Jalapeno Naan$3.95
(Chopped jalapeno flavored naan)
Hakka Noodle$9.99
(Authentic Indo-chinese noodles tossed with ginger , garlic, mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
Malai Kofta (Contain Nuts)$12.99
(Mix vegetables and paneer dumplings in creamy onion sauce)
Plain Naan$2.95
(Leavened flat bread)
Roomali Roti$3.99
(A very thin bread made of all purpose flour)
Butter Chicken (G.F)$13.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce)
Garlic Naan$3.95
(Chopped garlic topped naan)
Laccha Paratha$3.99
(Multi layered whole wheat bread)
Location

North Brunswick NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
