Tikkaway - New Haven
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
135 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location
135 Orange Street, New Haven CT 06510
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Crafted by Hand Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Zois, LLC
Come in and enjoy!
El Segundo New Haven
PROVIDE APT # FOR ROOM SERVICE TO AUDUBON