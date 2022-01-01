Go
Tikkaway - New Haven image

Tikkaway - New Haven

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

135 Orange Street

New Haven, CT 06510

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

whole wheat wrap (Not gluten-free)$9.99
Wrap your favorite ingredients in a whole wheat flatbread.
rice bowl$9.99
Top a basmati or brown rice bowl with your favorite ingredients.
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

135 Orange Street, New Haven CT 06510

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Crafted by Hand Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zois, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Segundo New Haven

No reviews yet

PROVIDE APT # FOR ROOM SERVICE TO AUDUBON

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tikkaway - New Haven

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston