TILAK Indian Cuisine

683 Santa Cruz Ave

Popular Items

Tandoori Roti$4.00
whole wheat bread baked in tandoori oven
(request for vegan)
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Tandoori chicken breast cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream Tilak's spices blend and cashew nuts.
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
deep fried pastry, filling with spicy potato and herbs (Gluten)
Raita$1.00
plain yogurt with cucumber, carrots, mint
Mint Chutney$0.75
Spicy and Green chutney contains, garlic, ginger, green chili, tomato, lemon Juice, Mint and cilantro.
Butter Chicken$20.00
Boneless Tandoori chicken thigh cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream, Tilak's spices blend and cashew nuts.
Saag Paneer$16.00
Fresh spinach and Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion, tomato, garlic,ginger, and Indian Indian spices
(No vegan option)
Garlic Naan$4.00
Bread with garlic, egg, milk, baked in tandoori oven.
Plain Naan$3.00
Bread with egg and milk baked in Tandoori oven.
Saffron Rice$3.00
Steamed Basmati rice with saffron & Olive oil
Location

Menlo Park CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
