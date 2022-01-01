Go
Toast

Tilda

Tilda is a small wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural wines.

1507 Echo Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Red Wine '19$25.00
Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio '19$19.00
A unique and instantly lovable traditional wine from Ioannina, Greece. Semi-sparkling and very orange. Layers and layers of flavors, with kombucha funk, baking spices, and a nutty finish. Varietals are Debina, an indigenous white grape, combined with a small percentage of the red variety Vlahiko. Fun, versatile, and bottled in the most charming 500mL vessel you ever did see.
Kobal Bajta Welschriesling/Chard Pet Nat '21$28.00
Irene Narrow Gate Grenache '19$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

1507 Echo Park Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:15 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Triple Beam Pizza

No reviews yet

What are you weighting for??
Questions? Email us at
echopark@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined.
thank you thank you thank you

Cosa Buona

No reviews yet

Housed inside a former pizzeria which dated back to 1959, Cosa Buona is Chef Zach Pollack's ode to classic Italian-American restaurants and pizzerias. Our aim is not to redefine the Italian-American food of yore, but to recreate it with detailed techniques and impeccably sourced ingredients. Basta!

Juice Farmacy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Larchmont Bungalow Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston