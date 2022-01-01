Tilda
Tilda is a small wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural wines.
1507 Echo Park Ave • $$
1507 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:15 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:15 am
