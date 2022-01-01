Go
Tilda's Pizzeria

PIZZA

300 1st Avenue Northwest

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Olive Oil + Garlic + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Oregano - Served with red sauce
Build Your Own$14.95
Starts with a cheese pizza.
Daddy-O$17.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage+ mozzarella
Margherita$16.65
Red sauce + basil + mozzarella
Porky Pine$18.49
Red sauce + ham + fresh sliced pineapple + mozzarella
Mr. Meaty$19.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + ham + italian sausage + bacon + mozzarella
Bongo$21.95
Olive oil + prosciutto + blackberries + basil + goat cheese + mozzarella + honey + cracked pepper
Classic Pi$18.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage + crimini mushroom + red onion + mozzarella
Air Force's Favorite$18.95
Red sauce + crimini mushrooms + roma tomato + green pepper + red onion + mozzarella + parmesan
Urban Legend$15.95
Signature dough stuffed full of mozzarella + parmesan + pepperoni + jalapeno, folded in half and topped with more cheese + garlic + oregano. Served with a side of ranch and red sauce. Great for sharing.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

300 1st Avenue Northwest

Rochester MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
