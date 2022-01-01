Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

Go
PIZZA

5505 W. 20th Avenue • $

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprout Pizza$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Goat cheese, shaved Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, Balsamic glaze swirl
Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Seasoning
Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Ranch base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Franks hot sauce swirl
Prosciutto Pie$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, dressed Arugula, Shaved Parmesan
BBQ Chicken$18.00
BBQ base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar, BBQ swirl
Cheese Stix$10.00
Cheesy Bread sticks lightly brushed with Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan and Italian Seasoning. Served with a side of Red Sauce.
Garden Medley$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Pesto swirl
Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Seasoning
Hawaiian Pie$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pineapple, Italian seasoning
Margarita$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic glaze
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
5505 W. 20th Avenue

Edgewater CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
