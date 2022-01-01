Go
Toast

Temporarily Closed

Come in and enjoy!

424 S Lamar Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$9.00
Lightly brushed with Garlic-Infused Olive Oil, covered in Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan
-Served with a side of marinara sauce
(7"x10" with 12 slices)
Garden Medley$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
Brussels Sprout Pie$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Swirl
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze *Contains Pecan nuts
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Franks Hot Sauce Swirl
Porky Pie$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Sausage
Homemade Ranch$0.50
BBQ Chicken$14.00
BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Swirl
Location

424 S Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

