Sandwiches
American

Tilly's Cheesesteaks

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

357 Reviews

$

3711 Kingstown Rd

West Kingston, RI 02892

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

TILLYS PHILLY-LRG$12.50
*our take on the classic whiz-whit / prime angus, hand shaved steak / house cabot cheddar sauce / caramelized onion
TILLYS PHILLY$13.00
*our take on the classic whiz-whit / prime angus, hand shaved steak / house cabot cheddar sauce and American cheese / caramelized onion
NAPKINS
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.
CUSTOM CHEESESTEAK$12.00
Customize your cheesesteak any which way you please! This is a great option for Vegetarian and Vegan options. Gluten-free? Order toppings over fries, wedge salad, or nachos!
CABINET (MILKSHAKE)$5.75
Housemade milkshakes with Warwick Ice Cream Co. ice cream, milk, & sea salt- 24oz
Choose from: vanilla bean, chocolate, mocha, coffee milk, strawberry
BUTCHER CUT$14.50
angus shaved steak / cremini mushroom / blue cream cheese / carm onions /
chili mayo / onion strings / blue cheese crumbles / scallions
KETCHUP
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE UNLESS SPECIFIED. PLEASE CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU WOULD LIKE SIDE OF KETCHUP FOR YOUR FRIES.
NAP/UTENSILS
WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVE WARE IF NOT SPECIFIED. CHOOSE ONE OF THESE OPTIONS TO BE INCLUDED IN YOUR ORDER. THANK YOU.
FRIED PICKLES$7.50
Crispy, seasoned pickle chips. Served with chili mayo.
FAJITA$13.50
angus shaved steak / caramelized onions / peppers / jalapeno queso / American cheese / lettuce / tomatoes / queso fresco / cilantro
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

3711 Kingstown Rd, West Kingston RI 02892

