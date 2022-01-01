Go
Tilted Loon Saloon

Casual Bar and Grill on the shore of Lake Nokomis.
The Loon is calling...

1969 County Highway L

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Dinner 4pc$9.99
Fried four piece chicken served with mashed potatoes and stuffing smothered in gravy and served with a side of coleslaw.
*Thai Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy chicken tenderloin strips, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and tortilla strips, served with sweet & spicy Thai dressing.
16" Build Your Own$16.99
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$6.99
A hearty helping of lightly breaded cheddar cheese curds. Served with homemade ranch dressing. Welcome to Wisconsin!
Pizza Fries$11.99
Cheese topped pizza crust, cut into "easy to pull apart fries." Served with warm marinara for dipping! Gluten-Free crust available only for the 12 inch size.
*Tilted Burger$9.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion pedals, and our signature bistro sauce.
(5) Boneless Dippers$10.49
A generous portion of Boneless Chicken Dippers smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.
Hand-Battered Mushrooms$8.99
A generous portion of tasty mushrooms, hand battered fresh in-house! Served with homemade ranch dressing.
*7oz Fried Haddock$10.99
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
*Flat Fries Basket$4.99
Lightly seasoned golden brown basket of flat fries. Try them with any of our delicious dipping sauces.
Location

1969 County Highway L

Tomahawk WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
