Tilton restaurants you'll love

Winni Grille
650 Laconia Rd, Tilton
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
|TH. Classic Cheeseburger
|$5.50
|Fajita Burger
|$13.00
NexDine
100 Birch Pond Drive, Tilton
|Popular items
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|ROASTED TURKEY BLT
|$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
|SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
Tilt'n Diner
61 Laconia Road, Tilton
|Popular items
|Tenders Dinner
|$10.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Bonneville
|$11.99
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.
|Excellent Clubs
|$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Wrap City
215 Laconia Rd, Northfield
|Popular items
|Parma
|$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
|The Alamo
|$8.99
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
NOODLES
Vong's Thai Cuisine
65 Laconia Rd, Tilton
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$10.95
Rice noodles wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice and soy sauce
|Chicken Satay
|$7.95
Grilled turmeric-marinated, coconut cream bathed strips of Chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce
|Spicy Pad Thai
|$10.95
We introduce you with the new item Spicy Rice noodles wok fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice, chili paste and soy sauce