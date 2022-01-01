Cake in Tilton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Winni Grille image

 

Winni Grille

650 Laconia Rd, Tilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Foster Cake$6.00
More about Winni Grille
Tilt'n Diner image

 

Tilt'n Diner

61 Laconia Road, Tilton

Avg 4.2 (2223 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake (Contains walnuts.)$5.49
Our baker's pride and joy! Contains walnuts.
Buttermilk Cakes (3)$6.99
Three cakes with syrup and butter.
Buttermilk Cakes (2)$4.99
Two cakes with syrup and butter.
More about Tilt'n Diner

