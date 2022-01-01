Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Tilton
/
Tilton
/
Cake
Tilton restaurants that serve cake
Winni Grille
650 Laconia Rd, Tilton
No reviews yet
Banana Foster Cake
$6.00
More about Winni Grille
Tilt'n Diner
61 Laconia Road, Tilton
Avg 4.2
(2223 reviews)
Carrot Cake (Contains walnuts.)
$5.49
Our baker's pride and joy! Contains walnuts.
Buttermilk Cakes (3)
$6.99
Three cakes with syrup and butter.
Buttermilk Cakes (2)
$4.99
Two cakes with syrup and butter.
More about Tilt'n Diner
