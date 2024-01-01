Chicken sandwiches in Tilton
Tilt'n Diner
61 Laconia Road, Tilton
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Golden-fried chicken breast dripping with buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato and packed to go with bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.