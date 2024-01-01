Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Falmouth
  • /
  • Timber Fired Pizza - 23 Town Hall Square, Falmouth
A map showing the location of Timber Fired Pizza - 23 Town Hall Square, FalmouthView gallery

Timber Fired Pizza - 23 Town Hall Square, Falmouth

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

23 Town Hall Square

Falmouth, MA 02540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

23 Town Hall Square, Falmouth MA 02540

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Quarterdeck Restaurant - 164 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
orange starNo Reviews
164 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth
orange starNo Reviews
188 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
orange star4.0 • 4
281 Main St Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Estia Falmouth
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Coffee Obsession - Falmouth
orange star4.6 • 427
110 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
TIGER RAMEN
orange starNo Reviews
587 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Falmouth

La Cucina Sul Mare
orange star4.2 • 1,951
237 Main St, Falmouth, MA 02540 Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,679
356 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Crabapple's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,238
553 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Coffee Obsession - Falmouth
orange star4.6 • 427
110 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
orange star4.0 • 4
281 Main St Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Falmouth

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (18 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Timber Fired Pizza - 23 Town Hall Square, Falmouth

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston