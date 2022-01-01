Timber Tavern
A newer version of a North Country landmark!
GRILL • STEAKS
2024 State Highway 72 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2024 State Highway 72
Potsdam NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Park Bros | Potsdam
Come in and enjoy!
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
McDuff's Pub
If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere with great food and beer, you've found the spot. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, come in to enjoy a pub-fare meal. Enhance your meal and choose from one of our almost two dozen draft beers on tap or enjoy one of your favorite cocktails, from our full-service bar. Excellent nightlife later in the evenings, as well. Come on in and enjoy!
Deer Valley Trails
WELCOME TO DEER VALLEY TRAILS
Deer Valley Trails rests in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, offering 12 rustic cabins and a full-service restaurant and bar. Enjoy the many activities the Adirondacks has to offer during your stay with us.