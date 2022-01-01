Timber Tavern

McDuff's Pub

If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere with great food and beer, you've found the spot. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, come in to enjoy a pub-fare meal. Enhance your meal and choose from one of our almost two dozen draft beers on tap or enjoy one of your favorite cocktails, from our full-service bar. Excellent nightlife later in the evenings, as well. Come on in and enjoy!

