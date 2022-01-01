Pizza
Salad
Burgers
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
8702 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NE 68114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA NE 68114
Nearby restaurants
Cedar
Come in and enjoy!
Inkwell
Cold Drinks, Warm Friends
Koji
A sushi and shareable plates izakaya in a small town in a big city
Jams American Grill
Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.