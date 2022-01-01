Go
Timber Wood Fire Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

8702 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NE 68114

Popular Items

Quatro Formaggio$18.00
ROASTED GARLIC OIL, SMOKED SCAMORZA, HOUSEMADE RICOTTA, HOUSEMADE MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, CHOPPED FRESH HERBS, RAW LOCAL HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Timber Hacked$18.00
GRILLED AND DICED AMISH CHICKEN, HERITAGE GREENS, ICEBERG LETTUCE, BACON, TOMATO, EGG, MARINATED GRILLED VEGETABLES, FETA CHEESE, LEMON ROSEMARY DIJON DRESSING
Carnitas Sandwich$14.00
sliced and grilled Berkshire pork butt, coleslaw, comeback sauce, crispy onion, aged cheddar, pickle, house fries
Durum Focaccia$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Chopped Brisket Tacos$15.00
2 HOUSE BRISKET BURNT END TACOS, CAROLINA SLAW, CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AGED CHEDDAR, SERVED WITH HATCH CHILE MAC AND CHEESE
Margherita$17.00
HEIRLOOM TOMATO, HOUSEMADE MOZZARELLA AND FRESH BASIL, ROASTED GARLIC OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN
Farm Greens$6.00
Timburger$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA NE 68114

