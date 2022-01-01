Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Go
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

246 Rainbow Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
Meaty flats and drums with your choice of sauce and dressing. 6 wings total.
Timberline signature sauce is a sweet thai chili with medium heat.
Salmon$28.00
Sustainably farmed in Chile. Served with corn succotash, asparagus, dill crème fraiche, tobiko
Bistro Burger$17.00
Niman Ranch all beef patty with american cheese, bacon jam, basil aioli, and arugula, on a brioche bun, served with house made chips
Cornbread$5.00
House made sweet cornbread, served with cinnamon butter
Bao Buns$11.00
Includes 2 bao buns, served with coleslaw, sauce, and your choice of 1 protein.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts topped with pecorino cheese and balsamic reduction.
Add Bacon for $2
Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
Braised pork, cream sauce, giardiniera, pink peppercorn
Fried Rice$18.00
Basmati rice, peas, carrots, eggs, sesame seeds
Asian Fried Chicken$22.00
Basmati rice, asparagus, kimchi, sweet Thai chili glaze
Shrimp N Grits$18.00
Goat cheese grits, togarashi blackened shrimp, toast
*Gluten free without the toast
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

246 Rainbow Drive

Silverthorne CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
