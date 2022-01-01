Go
Timberloft Restaurant

A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

470 Gordonsville Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

YES SILVERWARE
Please include utensils in my order.
Classic Fried Chicken Strips$15.50
3 jumbo tenders hand battered and fried. Served with two Sidekicks.
BBQ Loaded BP$10.99
A large baked potato topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork & bbq sauce. For carry out orders butter and sour cream is on the side.
Caramel Fudge Pie$4.99
Our signature dessert. Traditional southern Fudge pie is topped with a thick layer of homemade caramel.
Ranchero Side Salad$6.99
Fresh veggie side salad with homemade pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Texas Size Baked Potato$4.50
For carry out orders butter and sour cream will be on the side. Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions will be on baked potato unless 'On Side' is chosen.
Loggers Chicken$18.99
Grilled chicken tenders smothered in honey mustard, fresh sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese and bacon.
1 Cornbread Muffin$0.75
Chips, Cheese & Pico$7.99
Freshly cooked tortillas with jalapeno queso cheese and choice of made in-house pico de gallo or fire roasted tomato salad
Campfire Nachos$13.99
Smoked pork on tortilla chips with melted cheddar chips, jalapeno queso, BBQ sauce & side of sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

470 Gordonsville Hwy

Gordonsville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:45 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:45 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

