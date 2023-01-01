Timbers Saloon - 124 E Eighth St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
124 E Eighth St, Carson City NV 89701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nashville Social Club, Carson City
No Reviews
1105 So Carson Street Carson City, NV 89701
View restaurant
The Fox Brewery & Pub - Carson City, NV
3.5 • 418
310 S Carson St Carson City, NV 89701
View restaurant
La Capital Cafe and Grill - 1795 E College pkwy #100
No Reviews
1795 e college pkwy #100 Carson City, NV 89706
View restaurant
The Camp Grill - 3115 Eastlake Blvd.
No Reviews
3115 Eastlake Blvd. Carson City, NV 89704
View restaurant