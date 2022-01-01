Timberwood Tap House

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

Charlottesville's legendary Irish pub and sandwich shop located at 2200 JPA. Now under new ownership, Durty Nelly's Pub and Deli serves what regulars call the best Reuben in C-ville, plus they proudly host live performances by local musicians. Follow them on Instagram at durty nelly's underscore va for show announcements and to follow along with their ongoing renovation. Get dürty at Nelly’s!

