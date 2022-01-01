Go
Toast

Timberwood Tap House

We're a locally owned restaurant featuring made from scratch American food, 32 draft beers, tons of big screen TVs, a huge patio and the friendliest staff in town.

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Al Capone Burger$13.50
grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, gouda cheese & truffled horseradish mayo on a brioche bun.
Philly$13.50
shaved sirloin, white american cheese, mayo, onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a sub roll
Clint Eastwood Burger$13.90
american cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, and jicama slaw on a brioche bun
Perfect Chicken Tender Salad$13.50
fried chicken tenders, house greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onions, bacon, mixed cheese, garlic croutons, and ranch dressing
Classic Cheeseburger$11.90
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a brioche bun
Chuck Norris Burger$13.90
sauteed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese, pickle slices, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, and bbq on a brioche bun
Steak Salad$15.50
marinated, grilled and sliced skirt steak, house greens, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese, crispy onion rings, and ranch
Kid Mac & Cheese$5.90
Santa Fe Burger$13.50
cheddar cheese, jalapeños, southwestern seasonings, lettuce, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, and mexicali ranch on a brioche bun. served with a side of queso to dip the fries
Kid Chicken Fingers$6.50
See full menu

Location

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

No reviews yet

Chimm = Taste
Thai & SouthEast Asian Street Food, including Trad Thai, Vietnamese Pho, Isaan (NorthEastern Thai) & much more!

Mochiko

No reviews yet

Aloha! Please come and try the ono food!

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

No reviews yet

Charlottesville's legendary Irish pub and sandwich shop located at 2200 JPA. Now under new ownership, Durty Nelly's Pub and Deli serves what regulars call the best Reuben in C-ville, plus they proudly host live performances by local musicians. Follow them on Instagram at durty nelly's underscore va for show announcements and to follow along with their ongoing renovation. Get dürty at Nelly’s!

The Local

No reviews yet

Starting on June 16th we will be open for patio dining from 5pm-9pm daily. We will still be offering takeout and free delivery in a 5 mile radius.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston