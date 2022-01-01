Go
Timbukbrü

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

819 Washington Ave

Iowa Falls, IA 50126

Brüchacho$5.00
Brewed to the traditional style with maize to provide a crisp finish. There is no hop bitterness and a subtle lemon note from tradition Mexican lager yeast and hop flavor. 4.3% ABV / 17 IBU
Hefeweizen$5.00
This is a classic example of a German Hefeweizen leaning more towards clove than banana. Hazy color from suspended yeast, over fifty percent German wheat malt and medium light body lend to a great mouthfeel. 5% ABV/11 IBU
Cat Dragon (Gluten Free)$10.00
The strongest ginger beer on the planet. Smell the ginger and alcohol then taste the sparkling sweetness. Feel the burn roll down your throat. Powerful, gluten free, and tasty as hell! 13.5% ABV/0 IBU
Juicy 2.0$6.00
Mosaic, Citra, Ekuanot, Cascade and Lemondrop were used on this juicy version. Tons of fruit flavor with little bitterness. 6.4% ABV/60 IBU
Session IPA$5.00
Our Session IPA is brewed with classic west coast hops and fermented with an English ale yeast. This light beer has a huge nose of late addition Mosaic dry hops to compliment the 2+ pounds per barrel of dry hops added over three additions. This beer has a lot of hop flavor and smell without a lot of bitterness that will have you coming back for more! 4.5% ABV/37 IBU
Raspberry Wheat$6.00
This American Wheat Ale uses raspberry puree to pack HUGE flavor into this sweet and tart, easy drinking brü! 5% ABV/18 IBU
Brü Lite$5.00
Light American Lager with a crisp and light flavor. 3.9% ABV/10 IBU
Schwarzbier$5.00
A dark German lager that balances roasted yet smooth malt flavors with moderate hop bitterness. The dry, lighter body and crisp smokiness, make this beer an easy drinker. 5.4% ABV/21 IBU
Honey Graham Red Ale$5.00
This malty red ale is infused with local honey and notes of graham. 6% ABV/26 IBU
Russian Imperial Stout 2.0$7.00
This stout starts with big, roasty malt flavor that gives way to rich boozy chocolate and coffee notes. 9.2% ABV/75 IBU

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

