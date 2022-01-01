Go
A map showing the location of Timeout Bar & Grill

Timeout Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

314 Pearson

Waverly, KS 66871

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

314 Pearson, Waverly KS 66871

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Canoe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guy & Mae's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PrimeTime Grille

No reviews yet

PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!

Timeout Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston