Timeout Bar & Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
314 Pearson
Waverly, KS 66871
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
314 Pearson, Waverly KS 66871
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Blue Canoe
Come in and enjoy!
Guy & Mae's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
PrimeTime Grille
PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!