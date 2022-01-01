Timeout Pub & Grub
Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
200 E 7th Street
Kewanee, IL 61443
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
200 E 7th Street, Kewanee IL 61443
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cerno's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Old Bank Coffee & Tea
Tasty & premium drinks in a convenient drive-thru.
Charli's Pizza
Pizza & Subs