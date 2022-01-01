Go
Toast

Times Grill

Your local family sports restaurant specializing in gourmet handmade burgers, marinated grilled chicken and local seafood dishes all with big bold flavors!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1827 Front St • $$

Avg 4.2 (515 reviews)

Popular Items

Swisshroom
Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese.
Smokey’s Grilled Chicken$13.99
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
Sweet Heat Burger
Smothered with melted cheddar, hickory BBQ sauce and hickory-smoked bacon.
1/2 lb Times Hamburger Steak$13.99
Our bun-less Times 1/2 lb ground steak topped with sauteed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Times Burger$12.49
The "Original" world famous handmade 1/2 pounder. This is where is all started.
Times Grill House Salad$8.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, celery, shredded cheddar, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
BBLTPC
That's a Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and choice of Cheese.
Goldburger
Topped with melted pepperjack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce and two of our Times Grill Onion Rings.
Kid Chicken Strips$7.49
Big Times Burger$13.99
For the heartier appetite, 3/4 lb of flame-grilled flavor.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1827 Front St

Slidell LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palmettos on the Bayou

No reviews yet

Palmettos, a restaurant & Southern destination wedding location, in Slidell, Louisiana serves local seafood & New Orleans classic cuisine overlooking picturesque Bayou Bonfouca

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

T LeBlancs Creole Kitchen

No reviews yet

Down Home Cooking, Cajun Creole Flavor!

Peck's Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT SLIDELL

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston