Timmer's Restaurant

Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.

SEAFOOD

5151 Timmer Bay Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1715 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Cod
served with coleslaw, tartar, rye roll and lemon
Side Potato Pancakes$3.00
Half Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
with carrot, tomato, radish, croutons, and a choice of house-made dressing
Cup Soup$4.00
Beer Cod
served with coleslaw, tartar, rye roll and lemon
Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
Baked Cod$18.00
topped with a creamy dill sauce, tomato and cucumber; served with coleslaw, tartar, rye roll and lemon
Mini Corn Dogs$6.95
served with fries or chips
Perch$24.00
beer battered or lightly dusted; served with coleslaw, tartar, rye roll and lemon
Side Tartar Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5151 Timmer Bay Rd

West Bend WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

