Sandwiches
Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop
Open today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190
Roseville, CA 95747
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville CA 95747
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
08 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Campelli's Pizza Foothills
Home made dough and sauce, Fresh quality ingredients, Brick oven, Local rotating craft beers and wines
Porters House of Draft
Come on in and enjoy!
Jalisco Fresh Grill
Come in and enjoy!