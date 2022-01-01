Go
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

FAST> FRESH>FRIENDLY.... "The best sandwiches on island."

SANDWICHES

1177 Bishop St • $

Avg 4 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

#6 Island Veggie$8.49
Double Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
PP Pacific Pastrami$13.49
Pastrami, Cheese, Pickle Chips, Red Onion, Lettuce, Mayo
#4 Bird of Paridise$8.49
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo
Jumbo Pickle$1.99
#12 Club Kailua$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
#9 Goodfella$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
#5 Da Vinny$8.99
Salami & Capocollo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vinaigrette, Italian Herbs
Salt and Vin$1.99
1.5 oz bag
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1177 Bishop St

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
