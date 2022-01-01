Go
Timothy's West Chester

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

929 S High St • $$

Avg 4.2 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon and Asparagus Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, Cajun salmon, asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and mandarin oranges. Served with basil lime dressing.
Cajun Cowboy Wrap$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, gold'n tangy sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, in a flour tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean-corn salsa and tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and house salsa.
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Choice of chicken or beef. Topped with American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, on a toasted sesame long roll.
Loaded Tots$11.00
Your choice of classic-cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Chipotle chicken, melted cheddar, monterrey jack, Sauteed green peppers and onions, and cotija cheese
Kids Pizza$7.00
12 Traditional Wings$15.00
Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing
12 Boneless Wings$15.00
Choice of sauce and comes with blue cheese dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

929 S High St

West Chester PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
