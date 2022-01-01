Go
Tims Table

133 N Main St

Popular Items

Garden Chicken & Vegetable$5.75
Delicious Homemade Soup.
Gluten Free
Lemonade$5.00
Fresh squeezed homemade lemonade
Garden
Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, craisins, almonds and Feta cheese.
Sea Salt Potato Chips$1.50
Pick 2$11.50
Pick 2 of either our Half Sandwiches, Half Salads or Soups.
Keto Salad
Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato,, red onion, olives, almonds and Feta cheese.
Tomato Basil Bisque$5.75
Delicious Homemade Soup.
Gluten Free
Location

133 N Main St

Mooresville NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
