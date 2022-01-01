Go
Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes

Craft Tacos, Craft Beer, Craft Soda

861 N Alafaya Trail

Popular Items

Popular Items

Rice Bowl$9.75
Three Tacos$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
Chips and Queso$5.75
Craft Beer Queso
Tortilla chips$1.00
Bag of Chips
Two Tacos$8.50
Solo Taco$4.25
One taco of your choice
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Salsa Roja
Chips and Guacamole$6.95
Fresh Avacado Guacamole
Tin Nachos$10.50
Grilled Burrito$9.75
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
