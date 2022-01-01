Go
Toast

Tin and Taco Winter Park

CRAFT TACOS,CRAFT BEER,CRAFT SODA

223 W Fairbanks Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Solo Taco$4.25
One taco of your choice
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Cavatappi and Queso
Lemonade$3.25
Stubborn Craft Root Beer Soda$3.25
Stubborn Craft Agave Vanilla Cream Soda$3.25
Three Tacos$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
Extra Sauce$0.50
Must Choose a Sauce
Stubborn Craft Black Cherry w/Terragon Soda$3.25
Stubborn Craft Calebs Cola Soda$3.25
Stubborn Craft Lemon Berry Acai Soda$3.25
See full menu

Location

223 W Fairbanks Ave

Winter Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bisous Bisous Bubble Tea llc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park

No reviews yet

"Better Meat Than Down the Street" Our slogan says it all and is not just words its our promise to you! Great selection of fresh high quality meats, awesome frozen exotic meat options, amazing wine selection and fun local grocery options!

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston