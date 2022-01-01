County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin

We are a tavern and restaurant serving delicious scratch made food and cocktails, local wines, and beers. Enjoy an Americana theme with inspiration from the things we love: music, mountains, friends and more. Our mission at County Line is to share our passion for food and hospitality by providing a welcoming eatery for people to enjoy a fresh local meal, libations, and each other. We look forward to meeting you and hope to always provide you with a memorable experience. Children are welcome and the patio is dog friendly. Visit countylinechelan.com to learn more about what we have to offer.

312 E Woodin Ave Chelan WA 98816

(509) 682-2828

https://countylinechelan.com/

countylinechelan@gmail.com

