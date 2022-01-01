Bars & Lounges
Tin Lizzie Saloon
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 AM
393 Reviews
$
752 St Clair St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
752 St Clair St, Costa Mesa CA 92626
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Memphis Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Asylum
Come on in and enjoy!
Garf's Sports Lounge2
Come in and enjoy!
Salty Bear Brewing Co.
Get Crowlers to-go and enjoy!