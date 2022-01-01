Go
Tin Pan Alley

SEAFOOD • GRILL

269 Commercial St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesecake$11.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh N.E. Cod, Lightly Battered, Hand-Cut Fries, House-Made Tartar
Farmer's Burger$16.00
Grass Fed Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Crab Cake$16.00
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko Crusted, Fried, Asian Pickles, Sriracha Aioli, Brioche Bun
Beyond Burger$16.00
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun
New England Clam Chowder, Bowl$12.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$15.00
Cobb Salad$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

269 Commercial St.

Provincetown MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
