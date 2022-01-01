Go
Located in the heart of North Liberty, Tin Roost is a locally owned, independent restaurant with 2 private party rooms, 400 seats, a scratch kitchen serving up home-grown American fare, and one crazy big outdoor patio. We proudly feature 36 beers on tap and offer over 80 whiskeys in the bar.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

840 West Penn Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$9.75
House-made Ranch, Chives
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$15.00
Voted best in Johnson County! Breaded or Grilled Local Iowa Pork, Onion, Pickle
Chicken Tortilla Salad$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Oversized Tortilla Shell, Salsa, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Roost Burger$15.75
Bacon, Cheese Curd Skirt, Truffle Parmesan Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Chicken Tenders$6.75
The Standard Burger$13.75
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.
Add Egg, Onion Strings, Bacon, or Avocado.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.75
Turkey Club$14.50
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough
Cuban$14.75
Scratch-Made Bread, Roast Pork Loin, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mustard Aioli, Pickles
Crispy Cheese Curds$10.75
House-made Ranch, Chives
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

840 West Penn Street

North Liberty IA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
