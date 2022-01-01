Tin Vietnamese Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
937 Howard St • $$
937 Howard St
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 3:15 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:15 pm
