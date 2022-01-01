Go
Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave

Popular Items

Beef empanada$3.00
Pollo al Horno$13.50
Chicken empanada$3.00
Salmon al Horno$15.00
Cheese empanada$3.00
Spinach empanada$3.00
Cubano$11.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce
Soda Can$1.50
Pollo Picante$15.00
Pernil$15.00
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:50 am
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

1001-take31

Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.

Zaro's - GCT Track 19

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Sticky's Finger Joint

Come on in and enjoy!

