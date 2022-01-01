Go
Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue

Popular Items

Empanada Platter (20 pcs)$50.00
Papa Rellena Platter (10 pcs)$30.00
Pernil Sandwich$11.00
Roast pork, mayo & onions
Masitas de puerco Sandwich$11.00
Fried pork, sweet plantains, onions & mayo
Ice Tea$2.50
Party Size Empanada (50 pcs)$70.00
Cubano$11.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard, mojito sauce
Milanesa de pollo Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken, onions & mayo
Bag Fee$0.05
Bottle Of Water$1.50
Location

940 3rd Avenue

Manhattan NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:50 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:50 am
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Socarrat Paella Bar

Shun

Shun is a contemporary French restaurant influenced by Japanese ingredients and aesthetics. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli, the menu reflects the Japanese culinary tradition of "shun," which celebrates seasonality and harmony with nature. The luxurious yet minimalist space, designed by renowned Architect Joseph Dirand, serves to calm the senses with its neutral color palate, mix of rich materials, and artisanal tableware settings imported from Japan and France.

Kotti Doner

Welcome to a Taste of Berlin in the Big Apple.

Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.

