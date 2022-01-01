Go
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream

Italian ices, ice cream, shakes, acai bowls and more...

410 W Main St, Patchogue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Root Beer Float$6.75
Ice Drop$6.75
Any flavor of Tina's Italian Ice layered between soft ice cream.
Bango Bowl$6.25
Base: Organic acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk. Granola: Oats & Honey Toppings: Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup$4.75
Milk Shake$6.75
Hard Ice Cream Cup$4.75
Tina Tornado$6.75
Enjoy soft serve ice cream twisted with up to three toppings.
Italian Ices$4.25
Build Your Own - Acai$6.25
Your choice of size, base, granola and toppings
Only Eight Cup$4.75
Only 8 signifies the only 8 wonderful ingredients that make up Only 8 Frozen Yogurt which give you the "8 Healthy Rewards," making it a part of your well-balanced diet.
See full menu

Location

Patchogue NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

