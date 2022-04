Tin Barn Brewing

All Attendees Must be age 21 and over.

All Tickets are Non-Refundable.

For LARGE GROUPS:

We recommend purchasing all of your tickets together!

If you would prefer to purchase tickets separately, all parties in one group must enter matching notes in the 'delivery instructions' section during check out. Each ticket purchase for one group must have the same 'delivery instructions' on your ticket order. Please write the total number of persons in your group with one last name for the reservation. The last name used on the reservation MUST be the same name used by all parties in the group. All large groups must purchase the total number of seats needed with in 48hrs of each other or your group may be split and placed at smaller tables.